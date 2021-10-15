Two Afghan military personnel who escaped from the Taliban takeover in August have married at a military base in Indiana.

The couple tied the knot after the rest of their family was safely evacuated to the United States.

Footage from the ceremony shows the pair, who were not identified, exchanging rings and cutting the wedding cake inside the Camp Atterbury chapel.

Speaking after the footage was shared, Garrison Commander Col. Michael Grundman said their goal was to “provide the best possible safe haven for our Afghan guests.”

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.