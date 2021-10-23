A boy who was hit by a car in 2020 has been gifted a toy quad by Los Angeles police officers on his birthday.

The LAPD Hollenbeck Division gifted Alejandro the bright green vehicle after making a "tremendous recovery" following his injury.

Officers led the youngster towards his gift decorated with birthday balloons, before placing him on top of the toy.

They show the young boy how to drive the bike while sounding its loud siren sound effects.

Officers said they “couldn’t pass up the opportunity” to help make Alejandro's day a little more special.

Sign up to our newsletter here.