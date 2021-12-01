A viral Tiktok has sparked fears that Apple Airtags can be used to stalk people.

In the video, which has been shared by thousands on social media, a woman searches her car after receiving a notification from Apple saying that she was being tracked.

Police in Atlanta have since received several reports from people with similar concerns, with one officer later finding an Airtag attached to a vehicle.

One woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told reporters that her phone notified her about being tracked from a local supermarket to her house.

