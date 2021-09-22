Apple iOS 15 update: New features ready to download

Apple has released iOS 15, its major new update for the iPhone after it had announced that it would come this week when revealing the new iPhone 13.

The new operating system brings a host of new features, including changes to notifications, the ability to FaceTime people who don’t have iPhones – and a Safari redesign that has proven somewhat controversial and gone through several iterations.

iOS 15 is now available to download by going to the Settings app on your iPhone, and clicking on “general”.