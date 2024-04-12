Apple warns iPhone users over worldwide ‘mercenary spyware attacks’

Apple has warned iPhone users in 92 countries that they were possible victims of a "mercenary spyware attack.2

Attackers tried to "remotely compromise" devices, the company said in a notification email that was sent to targeted users.

People in India and 91 other countries received a message that read: “Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-."

It was not confirmed where the attack came from.