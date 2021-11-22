Thousands of rocks which emerged at low tide were temporarily transformed into a giant romantic artwork showing a young couple sheltering from a storm.

Beach artist Claire Eason spent two hours painstakingly carving the 100ft-long figures using a garden rake before her efforts were washed away by the tide.

She created the eye-catching artwork after becoming inspired by the rock formations on Beadnell Bay, in Northumberland.

The tens of thousands of rocks were only visible for a few hours at low-tide.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here