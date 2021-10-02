October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a Pink Dance Party kicked off yesterday in Detroit to raise money and awareness for The Pink Fund.

The charity helps men and women going through breast cancer treatment.

A month-long social media also began on 1 October, encouraging people to get on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook, posting a video of themselves dancing to their favourite song.

The annual "Race for the Cure" will also be taking place across the United States, which encourages people to run, jog or walk to beat breast cancer.