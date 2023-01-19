Queen Consort Camilla visits University of Aberdeen’s new science teaching hub

The Queen Consort spoke with local schoolchildren as she paid a visit to the University of Aberdeen’s new science teaching hub on Wednesday, 18 January.

Camilla, who is the Chancellor of the university, chatted with youngsters who were looking at dinosaur fossils.

Her Majesty also viewed demonstrations in the university’s labs and met staff and students.

Camilla said it was a “huge pleasure” to visit the teaching hub following its opening last year.

“Coming to this university, and to this city, has always felt a bit like coming home to me,” she said.

