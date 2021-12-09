China’s moon rover spots mysterious structure on lunar surface

China’s Yutu 2 rover has spotted a mysterious structure on the far side of the moon and plans to get closer to it in the coming days to examine what the structure might be.

The object is reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, when the astronauts involved find a monolith on the lunar surface. However, before everyone gets too excited, scientists believe the object is most likely a piece of debris from a nearby impact zone.