Hundreds of people travelled from all over the UK to be outside Kensington Palace as Princess Diana’s statue was unveiled – despite the event being a private affair.

Royal fans began turning up hours before the unveiling to lay flowers, balloons and photographs of the Princess of Wales, who would have turned 60 on Thursday.

Some looked as though they were off to a birthday party dressed in their best outfits, while others stood outside the palace gates debating whether William and Harry might “reconcile”.