Little donkey thought to be first in UK to be fitted with prosthetic leg

A little donkey has been fitted with a prosthetic leg at a farm in Worchester.

Tommy the donkey was fitted with the leg after he was born with one of his front legs much weaker than the others and struggled with his mobility.

Specialists from Dorset Orthopaedic built the prosthetic for Tommy to allow him to walk more comfortably.

Owner Gary said: “Thankfully with a lot of time and effort Tommy is now back on all fours and enjoying his new found mobility.”

