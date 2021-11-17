A woman provides a glimpse into the two-day adventure she is forced to ensure every time she needs to do a food shop.

Sinead Meader, who lives in a very remote part of the Yukon territory in Canada, has to make a 1,090km round trip by car to get to the nearest supermarket.

The five-hour journey can be so exhausting that Sinead only goes once every six to eight weeks.

Sinead shows off the backdrop of snowy mountains and her pet dogs accompanying her on the journey.

“It can be tiring but the view sure is beautiful,” she adds.

