Kate Middleton has starred in a film alongside a Cub Scout to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

The Duchess of Cambridge awards 10-year-old Emily Edge a new Scouts’ Centenary Remembrance Badge for creating a poppy display for her local church.

"I think it's important to remember all the service men and women who risked or sacrificed their life so we can freely and happily today," Emily said of Remembrance Day.

Middleton also spoke to Colonel David Blum OBE - an Italy Star veteran - about what the day means to him.

