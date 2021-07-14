Four African lion cubs met their father for the first time at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The almost four-month-old lions have been spending time at Lion Camp with their mother, Oshana, with only visual access to their father, Izu.

“Lions are the only social cat. They live in a pride,” said Tony Franceschiello, senior keeper. “It is always our ultimate goal that we get them out here together. It replicates what would happen in the wild. She would go off and have her cubs, and when they’re old enough she brings them back to the pride and introduces them”