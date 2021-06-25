Word got out in 2020 that Bristol’s annual international balloon festival wouldn't be taking place as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But locals were still treated to quite the spectacle in August of last year, as one pilot drew a huge smiley face in the sky to complement a number of balloons floating around in the area.

"The official full balloon festival didn't take place in 2020 in Bristol - and there haven't been many balloons yet this year, so it was a delight to see," Mike Hamer, who filmed the viral video, said.