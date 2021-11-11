Scientists have announced the discovery of a black hole hiding in our backyard by using a new method they say could lead to similar discoveries.

Spotted just outside our Milky Way galaxy in a small cluster of stars by the ESO’s Very Large Telescope by looking at how the movement of nearby stars was affected – astronomers hope this could be the first of many such discoveries.

“When you have found one, you are well on your way to discovering many others, in different clusters,” lead researcher Sara Saracino said.

