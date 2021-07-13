This is the terrifying moment a skydiver’s parachute gets tangled some 3,500 feet above the ground.

Footage from the daredevil’s head camera shows the twisted lines above him as he glides through the air. He can be heard saying “come on, baby” as he spins around in a procedure for undoing line twists. After some hair-raising moments, the parachute is finally untangled. Knowing he is now safe, he claps.

David Hemphill was on a solo wingsuit session in the US state of Georgia when the lines became twisted because he dangled a foot before the canopy was fully flying, he told SWNS.