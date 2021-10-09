The World Surf League (WSL) released the official list of nominees for the 2021 Red Bull Big Wave Awards, on Friday (8th October).

The winners across four categories will be awarded $350,000 in prize money.

This year’s nominees are from all over the world, with surfers representing Brazil, Germany, Ireland, South Africa, the United States, and France. However, the majority of nominees come from the famous big waves of Nazaré in Portugal and Pe’ahi in Hawaii.

The winners will be announced during the 2021 Red Bull Big Wave Awards Show on 29 October 2021.