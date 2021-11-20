A first-edition copy of the US constitution has sold at auction for a record $43.2 million.

The document, one of 13 original copies dating from 1787, sold far above its estimate of $15m, and more than 260 times the amount it achieved when it last sold for $165,000 in 1988.

While the identity of the winner was not disclosed, it has been revealed they were bidding against “ConstitutionDAO”, a crowdfunded bid by a cryptocurrency group.

The constitution has now become the most expensive book, manuscript, historical document or printed text to ever be auctioned.

