Europe's leaders vow to help Afghanistan despite US refusal to delay pullout

Europe’s leaders may have failed to convince Joe Biden to extend his self-imposed deadline for pulling US troops out of Afghanistan at an emergency G7 meeting yesterday, but have vowed to do their best to get people out before the 31 August deadline – and help those that are left behind.

There was widespread dismay at the US president’s refusal to move on the issue, and may go down as the first real mistake of his presidency. The UK has so far managed to evacuate more than 10,000 people out of the country, according to Boris Johnson.