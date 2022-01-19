Alastair Campbell calls Boris Johnson 'worst prime minister we have ever had'

Alastair Campbell has called Boris Johnson the ‘worst prime minister we have ever had’ as MPs are rumoured to be submitting letters of no confidence to the 1922 Committee.

Tony Blair’s former spokesman added that Conservative backbench MPs who support Mr Johnson are “damaging the country and themselves”.

Mr Campbell told Sky News: “This idea that ‘wow, we’ve just discovered that Boris Johnson tells lies’... Boris Johnson was a proven liar before he got to Number 10.”

