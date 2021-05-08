Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised the work of Planned Parenthood while chastising those who support what she sees as life-threatening policies at the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday.

“I don’t want to hear a single person on this committee or outside of this committee talk about valuing life when they continue to uphold the death penalty, when they continue to support policies that disproportionally incarerate and lead to the deaths of Black men and people throughout this country and uphold an absolutely unjust medical system that exists for profit that allows people to die because they can’t afford to live.”