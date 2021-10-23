An Atlanta Police Department officer was “seriously injured” after being struck from behind by an out of control vehicle while investigating a road accident.

The vehicles involved in the accident had been moved to the shoulder and Randerson had positioned his vehicle behind them to act as a warning to oncoming vehicles.

Bodycam footage captures the officer facing away from the scene before an approaching vehicle lost control and struck him.

Police said: “Randerson was seriously injured in the collision and remains off-duty during recovery.

“The driver who rammed into Randerson was cited for going too fast for conditions.”

Sign up to our newsletter here.