The UN committee set up to protect sites of cultural and natural importance, UNESCO, has recommended that the Great Barrier Reef be declared ‘in danger’ for the damage it has had suffered by climate change and human activity. The Australian government has said that it will challenge the decision with the country’s environment minister Sussan Ley saying: “there were politics behind it; clearly those politics have subverted a proper process.” Scientists say the reason for the recent loss of coral is rising sea temperatures as a result of global warming caused by the burning of fossil fuels.