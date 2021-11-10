A brothel in Austria is offering free vouchers to adults who get their Covid-19 vaccine at the building.

Fun Palast, located in the capital city of Vienna, is hoping to boost vaccination rates, as well as client numbers that have dropped during the pandemic.

Visitors will be entitled to a free 30-minute session in a “sauna club” with the “lady of their choice” if they get their jab.

Austria has one of the worst vaccine uptakes in western Europe, leading to the government introducing tighter restrictions.

