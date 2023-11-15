Hundreds of tower block residents have been evacuated after their local council admitted there were “structure issues” with the property that were “concerning”.

Roughly 400 people will have to leave Barton House in Bristol after the city council declared that surveys had revealed the property would not be safe in the event of a fire or explosion.

Bristol City Council said: “The cautious approach being taken to Barton House is to ensure that no unnecessary risk is taken with the wellbeing of those who live there. No evidence has been presented to suggest there is any immediate risk to health and life.”