Amazon founder and richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, announced he is giving $200 million to activist and CNN contributor Van Jones and humanitarian and chef José Andrés.

The two $100 million prizes form part of a ‘Courage and Civility Award’ created by Mr Bezos to commemorate Blue Origin’s trip to space which carried the billionaire and three fellow passengers on the company’s first ever crewed flight.

Mr Bezos made the announcement during a press conference after the flight, saying the recipients had “demonstrated courage” and each could “do want they want” with the money.