Biden quips Prigozhin should be ‘careful what he ate’ in resurfaced clip

A resurfaced clip shows US President Joe Biden joking that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin “should watch what he ate” after his attempted mutiny in Russia in June.

“If I were he I’d be careful what I ate. I’d keep my eye on my menu,” Biden said, in apparent reference to potential revenge poisoning of the Wagner boss for his role in the attempted coup last month. Biden made the remarks during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki last month.

Russian officials have reported that Prigozhin was on a private jet that crashed near Moscow on 23 August, killing all ten people onboard. However, his death has not yet been confirmed.