President Joe Biden has labelled former President Donald Trump’s remarks about the Capitol insurrection “bizarre”.

Mr Biden said this during a campaign rally for Terry McAuliffe, who is seeking the governorship in Virginia again after leaving office in 2018.

Mr Biden told the crowd, “We just have to keep making the case just as the Republican Party today offers nothing but fear, lies and broken promises.”

“When you think about, turning on the television every day and seeing the replay of what happened on January 6 and saying it was a lot of wonderful peaceful people. ... It is bizarre.”