Doctor who lost father to Covid not surprised by Boris Johnson’s ‘weak’ apology

A doctor who lost her father to Covid-19 has reacted to Boris Johnson's "weak" No 10 party apology.

The prime minister is facing calls to resign after admitting he attended a gathering in the garden of Downing Street on 20 May 2020, when the UK was in lockdown.

Dr Saleyha Ahsan, who has worked for the NHS frontline in the battle against Covid, has suggested Johnson's apology was "poor".

"I think it was weak. I think it was poor. It didn't take ownership," Dr Ahsan said, also calling the PM a "liability".

