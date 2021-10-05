Brian Laundrie’s sister says she doesn’t know whether her parents are involved in the disappearance of her brother who vanished last month after his slain girlfriend Gabby Petito was declared missing.

When confronting a group of protestors outside her Florida home, Brian’s sister, Cassie, reveals she hasn’t seen her brother since he went missing.

Cassie says she’s just as frustrated as everyone else in the video exclsusivly obtained by NewsNationNow.

When asked if her parents were involved in Brian’s disappearance, Cassie replies: “I don’t know.”

She also did not rule out the possibility her brother murdered his girlfriend, again replying “I don’t know.”