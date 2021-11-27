A crowd of over 100 people gathered outside the Home Office on Thursday night (25 November) to express anger and grief at the deaths of 27 people who were attempting to cross the Channel the day before.

Groups including Black Lives Matter UK and Sisters Uncut organized the protest in central London to demand an end to Channel deaths and protest against the “incessantly barbaric border regime”.

Protestors heard speeches and held a minute’s silence for those who lost their lives on Wednesday, before chanting: “say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here.”