Starmer accuses Patel of ‘not achieving anything’ on Channel crossings after tragedy kills 27

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Priti Patel of “playing to the headlines” on illegal migrant crossings, suggesting the home secretary has failed to achieve anything to stop the issue.

The Labour leader made his comments after 27 people died when a small boat capsized in the English Channel on Wednesday.

“I am sick of the home secretary playing to the headlines on this, with grand statements about what she is going to do... but actually not achieving anything,” Starmer said of Patel.

“We need to be working with the French,” he added.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.