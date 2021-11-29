Heart-racing moment child is rescued after falling through ice in China

Tense footage shows the heart-racing moment a nine-year-old was rescued after falling through the ice when skating on a lake in Zhangye, China.

Video footage shows three university students who happened to be passing by jumping into the lake immediately to save the young kid.

The brave heroes were able to work together to alleviate the situation with two jumping in and one throwing out a rope to bring the girl to safety.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here