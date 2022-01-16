Christiane Taubira confirms she will run for French presidency

The former French Minister of Justice Christiane Taubira has announced she will stand as a candidate in the presidential elections in April.

The 69-year-old leftwinger made the announcement in the southern city of Lyon to the applause of her supporters.

"I want to play my part, fully, against demoralisation, hate speech and belligerent words, so that we can face together the old perils and the new challenges," Ms Taubira told her audience.

Ms Taubira was the justice minister in the cabinet of socialist president Francois Hollande between 2012 and 2016.

