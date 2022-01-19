Sajid Javid claims Omicron 'in retreat' as plan B Covid rules scrapped

Sajid Javid has suggested that Omicron is “in retreat” as he confirmed plan B Covid restrictions will be scrapped in England.

The health secretary led a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday evening, confirming the rules are no longer needed.

“Today’s ONS data shows a fall in infections, including in older age groups. Hospitalisations have also fallen over the past week and the number of Covid patients in intensive care beds is now at the same level as it was back in July,” Mr Javid said.

