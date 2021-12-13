Firefighters rescue deer stranded inside frozen lake

Firefighters pull a deer to safety after it became stuck on a frozen lake in New Mexico.

Angel Fire Fire Department shared footage of rescue swimmer Jarred Johnson carefully army crawl across the lake to reach the stranded deer.

After securing a rope around the deer’s leg, the two are gently pulled to safety across the ice.

The fire department said: “A deer had wandered onto the partially frozen lake, fell and was not able to get up.

“The deer was successfully rescued, brought to land and given time to rest before releasing it, unharmed.”

Sign up to our newsletters.