A driver who caused a large blaze at a gas station after performing doughnuts is being sought after by the Detroit Police Department.

The out-of-control driver caused the fire after ploughing into a petrol pump.

He is seen driving his vehicle in circles and crashing into a bin before re-approaching the station from the roadside.

The driver loses control of his car and veers directly into a petrol pump.

A large fire immediately erupts, spreading onto his car.

The driver flees the scene while flames rage from his car.

Police released footage of the incident stating that the suspect was wanted for “severe property damage.”