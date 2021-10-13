EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic will present measures designed to ease the flow of goods from Britain to Northern Ireland.

The EU executive’s measures are designed to ease customs controls, such as the clearance of meat, dairy and other food products and the flow of medicines to the British province from the UK mainland.

The measures will not open renegotiation of the protocol governing Northern Ireland’s unique trading position, leaving Brussels and London on a potential collision course.

The commission will also set out plans to engage more with people in Northern Ireland.