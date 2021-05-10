Kinghorn RNLI have conducted a mission to rescue seven people who fell into the water after a dinghy capsized in the Firth of Forth.

Five children and two adults using paddle boards and a small sailing dinghy appeared to be struggling in the conditions on Sunday afternoon, prompting an emergency call, the North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team said.

A video of the rescue shows the lifeboat team pulling the adults and children out of the water.

Two of the paddle-boarders had clambered aboard the dinghy to be taken ashore – but the boat capsized around one mile off Port Seton.