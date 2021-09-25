Timelapse footage shows the traffic queuing along the A325 towards a Shell garage in Farnborough, Hampshire as motorists continue to fill their cars amid fuel crisis.

Long queues are witnessed around the UK, as panic buying has led to a shortage of fuel after supply problems were announced.

The footage also captures one motorist rocking his car in an attempt to get more fuel in his tank.

The president of the AA, Edmund King, says panic-buying, rather than supply chain issues, is the driving force of fuel shortage at some petrol stations.