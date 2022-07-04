Convoy of HGV drivers block all three lanes of M5 in protest over fuel prices

A convoy of lorry drivers formed a rolling roadblock as they cruised side-by-side across all three lanes of the M5 on Monday (4 July).

Protesters demonstrating against high fuel prices have taken over parts of the M4 and M5, driving purposefully slowly along roads in a call for fuel duty to be slashed.

Police have warned of “serious disruption throughout the day” but have also told drivers they cannot stop and must drive no slower than 30mph on the motorway.

