Boris Johnson addressed the sharp increase in gas prices as he arrived for a diplomatic visit to New York, saying it was a temporary issue caused by the world economy “waking up” after the pandemic.

“There are a lot of short-term problems, not just in our country in the UK, but around the world, caused by gas supplies,” the prime minister said. “We have got to try and fix it as fast as we can.”

Prices have surged higher in Britain than elsewhere in Europe and critics say Mr Johnson’s decision to leave the EU’s single market for energy is to blame.