Gay couple 'devastated' after being refused house because of sexuality

A couple who were refused a house because of their sexuality have said they are "devastated".

Luke Whitehouse and partner Lachlan Mantell were stunned when they were told that they could not buy a £650,000 three-bedroom cottage because the current Christian owners didn't want to sell to "two men in a partnership."

The couple told Good Morning Britain that the reaction they received was "devastating".

Being quoted a verse from the bible in the refusal was "shocking", Luke said.

Discrimination barrister Naomi Cunningham said the act of refusing someone to buy a house because of their sexual orientation is "unlawful."

