Vaccine-sceptic doctor doesn't realise sexts appear on screen halfway through GB News interview

A vaccine-sceptic doctor seemingly revealed an X-rated message from a contact called Suzie Sub while sharing a clip of his GB News interview on his website.

Dr Samuel White discusses a judge ruling that a tribunal had made an “error of law” when it ordered the GP to stop discussing Covid on social media after being accused of spreading misinformation.

The message reads: “As you rest just give a thought to using me for your pleasure. Having me on my knees doing whatever you say... xxx”.

A spokesman for Dr White told Indy100 that hackers were to blame.

