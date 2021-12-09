Ghislaine Maxwell accuser left Epstein’s home with $100 bills, says ex-boyfriend

A former boyfriend of a teenager who claimed to have been groped by Ghislaine Maxwell has told a jury his former partner would come out of Jeffrey Epstein’s house with 100-dollar bills.

The witness, testifying under the name Shawn to prevent the identification of Maxwell accuser “Carolyn”, said he would drive the then 14-year-old to Epstein’s house in Palm Beach Florida because she was “too young”.

Shawn’s testimony was given as multiple images of the defendant and Epstein were released, including two of Maxwell rubbing Epstein’s toes.

