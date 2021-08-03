On Monday (2 August), many passengers returned to the UK for the first time since the pandemic began – as fully vaccinated travellers were allowed in from the EU and US .

There were some emotional scenes at Heathrow Airport with many people having gotten married or had children during that last 18 months or so, meaning that many families were welcoming in new members to the fold.

The move has been welcomed by travel industry insiders, who believe vaccines are the way back to some sort of normality in the UK.