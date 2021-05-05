Amid widespread shortages of oxygen in hospitals across the country, a court in India has said that the deaths of Covid-19 patients due to the non-supply of oxygen was a criminal act and “not less than a genocide”.

The news comes after the number of Covid infections surged past 20 million in the country. Another 382,000 cases were reported in India on Wednesday, as well as 3,780 deaths.

However, experts have warned that the actual numbers, could be far higher. More states moved on Tuesday moved to increases restrictions.