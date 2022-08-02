Man has lucky escape after brother catches his fall from balcony in India

A man had a lucky escape after falling from a balcony and being caught by his brother, who happened to be standing below.

Footage of the incident shows Sadiq, who was cleaning the spot underneath the balcony, attempting to position himself to catch his brother, Shafeeq, as he fell.

While Sadiq managed to break his brother’s fall and Shafeeq quickly stands up uninjured, Sadiq can be seen sitting on the floor - appearing to be in pain and shock.

The incident, which took place in Malappuram, India, on 31 July, left both men with minor injuries.

