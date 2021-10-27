Insulate Britain protesters were covered in ink as they blocked the A40 in west London on Wednesday morning.

Footage shared on social media shows the aftermath of the incident, as two demonstrators continued to stop traffic with blue and green ink all over their faces.

“It wasn’t painful, it didn’t hurt. It was just unpleasant,” 77-year-old Christian told Greatest Hits Radio of the incident, adding that he is “terribly worried” about facing further violence.

“The whole thing is sad. It’s sad that we have to do this. I hate doing it.”

